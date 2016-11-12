Wister left fielder signs softball letter with OCUSA

Wister softball player Stevee McMillin, seated front center, signs a letter of intent with Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts during a signing ceremony Friday afternoon. Sharing the moment are Wister coaches Stacey Gibson, front left, and Kristie Jo Morgan, front right, along with family members, back row, from left, brother Dax, mother Deedra, father Brad and sister Braxtyn. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Saturday, November 12, 2016

Last spring, the Wister Lady Wildcats won the Class 3A Slow-Pitch State Tournament, and the team has been to a grand total of six straight state tournaments in both fast- and slow-pitch since May 2014. Last year, Kyla Brown signed with Carl Albert State College, and another member from that team joined the collegiate ranks Friday afternoon. Outfielder Stevee McMillin signed a softball letter of intent with Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts in a signing ceremony Friday afternoon inside the high school gym lobby.

