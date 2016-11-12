Wister left fielder signs softball letter with OCUSA

Last spring, the Wister Lady Wildcats won the Class 3A Slow-Pitch State Tournament, and the team has been to a grand total of six straight state tournaments in both fast- and slow-pitch since May 2014. Last year, Kyla Brown signed with Carl Albert State College, and another member from that team joined the collegiate ranks Friday afternoon. Outfielder Stevee McMillin signed a softball letter of intent with Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts in a signing ceremony Friday afternoon inside the high school gym lobby.