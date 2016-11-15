Wister softball duo signs with CASC
By:
David Seeley
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
For the second time in less than a week, more Wister softball players have punched their tickets to the next level. After senior left fielder Stevee McMillin signed Friday afternoon with Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts in Edmond, teammates Hunter Gibson and Ayme Warren inked letters of intent with Carl Albert State College in a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon inside the high school gym lobby.
