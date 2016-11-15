Wister softball duo signs with CASC

STAYING CLOSE TO HOME — Wister softball players Ayme Warren, bottom, second from left, and Hunter Gibson, bottom, second from right, sign letters of intent with Carl Albert State College in a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon inside the high school gym lobby. Sharing the moment are Wister coaches Kristie Jo Morgan, left, and Stacey Gibson, right, along with CASC coach David Holt. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Tuesday, November 15, 2016

For the second time in less than a week, more Wister softball players have punched their tickets to the next level. After senior left fielder Stevee McMillin signed Friday afternoon with Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts in Edmond, teammates Hunter Gibson and Ayme Warren inked letters of intent with Carl Albert State College in a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon inside the high school gym lobby.

