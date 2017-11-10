Wister softball senior signs with CASC

For the fourth time in three seasons, a Wister Lady Wildcat softball player has signed with the Carl Albert State Lady Vikings. Two years ago, it was Kyla Brown, who will be playing the final of her two years with CASC this spring. Last year, it was the Wister duo of Hunter Gibson and Ayme Warren. Senior Kati Patterson became the fourth CASC signee since 2015 when she signed with the Lady Vikings in a signing ceremony Thursday afternoon in the Mick Thompson Fieldhouse lobby.