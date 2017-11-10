Wister softball senior signs with CASC

Wister softball player Kati Patterson, seated center, signs a letter of intent with Carl Albert State College in a signing ceremony Thursday morning in the Mick Thompson Fieldhouse lobby. Sharing the moment are Patterson’s parents, Angie, bottom left, and Charles, bottom right, along with coaches, back row, from left, Wister coach Stacey Gibson, CASC coach David Holt and Wister coach Kristie Jo Morgan. PDN photo by David Seeley
Friday, November 10, 2017

For the fourth time in three seasons, a Wister Lady Wildcat softball player has signed with the Carl Albert State Lady Vikings. Two years ago, it was Kyla Brown, who will be playing the final of her two years with CASC this spring. Last year, it was the Wister duo of Hunter Gibson and Ayme Warren. Senior Kati Patterson became the fourth CASC signee since 2015 when she signed with the Lady Vikings in a signing ceremony Thursday afternoon in the Mick Thompson Fieldhouse lobby.

