Wister softball seniors glad to have another shot at state, and commence a new streak

Last fall, the Wister Lady Wildcats saw their state tournament appearance streak end at seven, dating back to the Class 3A State Tournament of May 2014. Today, the Lady ’Cats will be back at the Class 3A State Tournament, with a 10 a.m. state quarterfinal contest against Tushka at Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium. The Wister seniors are glad to first of all start a new streak.