Wister softball seniors would like to bring home fast-pitch state title

The Wister Lady Wildcats will seek to win the Class 2A fast-pitch state title by week’s end. Leading the way will be seniors, from left, Tristan Hagelberger, Hunter Gibson, Stevee McMillin, Ayme Warren and Larissa Deaton. The seniors hold up the Class 2A Regional Tournament championship plaque Friday afternoon after winning the regional title to make state for the sixth straight softball season. PDN photo by David Seeley
David Seeley
Tuesday, October 4, 2016

The Wister Lady Wildcats have now made state in each of their past six softball seasons, dating back to May 2014 when they made the Class 3A State Slow-Pitch Tournament. When this streak started, the current seniors were ending their freshmen school years. The one thing the Lady Wildcats have not achieved in this streak of six straight state tournaments is a fast-pitch title. After missing out on the first four trips, they won the Class 3A state slow-pitch title last May after being Class A state runners-up last fall.

