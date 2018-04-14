Wister Tournament Rained Out Saturday

Saturday's games in the Wister Baseball Tournament were rained out due to wet fields.

The Whitesboro-Wister title game will be played at 4 p.m. Monday in Wister, according to Wister coach John McAlester.

The consolation finals between Talihina and Leflore will be played Tuesday at Leflore's John Ward Field, but Leflore coach Mark Warren was uncertain of the time.

It also was uncertain if or when the third-place game between McCurtain and Idabel would be played.