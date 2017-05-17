Writer seeking information on WWI Code Talkers

Sarah Elizabeth Sawyer, who conducted a writing workshop in Poteau last October, is embarking on a new project to honor the Choctaw Code Talkers of World War I.

She is appealing to the public for to share information they may have about the storied warriors.

"I'd love to hear any stories or history connected with the Code Talkers, speak with descendants, and glean everything I can to make this as historically and culturally accurate (and entertaining) as possible," Sawyer said.

"The World War I Centennial is coming up in 2018. I want to make sure the Choctaw Code Talkers story is shared."

Sawyer is an award-winning author and Choctaw storyteller of traditional and fictional tales based on the lives of her people. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian has honored her through it Artist Leadership Program for her work in preserving Trail of Tears stories. In 2015, First Peoples Fund awarded her an Artist in Business Leadership Fellowship. She writes from her hometown in East Texas, partnering with her mother, Lynda Kay Sawyer, in research for future novels.

If you have a story you would like to share, Sawyer may be contacted at me@sarahelisabethwrites.com.