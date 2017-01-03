Year in Review in Tuesday paper

The new year is here and for most it is a time of reflection as well as a time to look to the future. Making New Year's resolutions has been popular for years and analyzing the previous year is also a common practice.

Each year the Poteau Daily News has rounded up the top news stories of the past year and presented them to the readers to reflect upon. This year's 2016 "Year in Review" appears in Section B of today's paper.

Some stories from decades gone by have been compiled below to show what was important in the past.

1953

Two new industries came to Poteau and a third agreed to come as soon as a building could be erected for it. That was the No. 1 news story in LeFlore County in 1953 as effort on the part of Poteau's Chamber of Commerce and Business Leaders finally paid off this fall when Plasteck, Inc., he Gray Pantograph Engraving company and the Hamlin Manufacturing company all agree to establish industrial plants here. The industrial story crowded out stories of highway construction projects and the usual number of tragedies in the county as the news of the year. A close second was the announcement that contracts would be let in January for the $1.5 million US 59 project through the Ouachita National forest southeast from Stapp. The 15.45 mile strip will be the most costly grading and drainage project in Oklahoma's history.

Violent deaths made headlines in the county during the year. Six persons died in traffic accidents on county highways. Three were killed and four others injured seriously in a single collision near Poteau in August. Many countians died on highways outside of the county.

At least three countians were accidentally electrocuted while working on jobs during the year. At least three persons died of burns. One man drowned in Wister lake. A mining accident took another life. At least two persons died as the result of railroad accidents. There were two deaths — one of an adult and the other of a child — by suffocation.

On the sports front, the county produced three conference champion football teams again. Its basketball teams were outstanding advancing far in state playoffs.

To see a snippet from each decade, pick up the Tuesday edition of the PDN. It will feature a look into each decade as well as a special "B" section containing highlights from the year.