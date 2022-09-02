Here is the bracket for the LeFlore County High School Fast-Pitch Tournament. The LCT will be Sept. 12-15 with all games at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex.
2022 LeFlore County High School Fast-Pitch Tournament bracket
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
