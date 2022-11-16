The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), at the request of the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office, is conducting an investigation into a homicide/shooting/suicide incident.
On Monday, November 14, 2022, at around 7:35 AM, Choctaw County received 911 calls about a shooting that occurred along Highway 147, approximately 6 miles north of Highway 70, in Choctaw County. Witnesses observed a male, later identified as Spencer Laine Dillishaw (22 years old), shoot a female, later identified as Ragina Vargus Dillishaw (26 years old), and a 6-year-old boy, before turning the gun on himself.
Law enforcement from the Choctaw County Sheriff’s, Hugo Police Department, Choctaw Tribal Police, Sawyer Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene along with Choctaw County EMS .
The 6-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Spencer was transported to the Choctaw County Memorial Hospital in Hugo, Oklahoma, where he was pronounced dead. Ragina was transported to the Paris Regional Hospital in Paris, Texas where she under went surgery and is expected to survive.
An 8-month-old child of the Dillishaws was located safe at the Dillishaw residence and is in the care of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. Another child belonging to Ragina was located safe with family members in Texas.
The OSBI investigation is ongoing. There is no additional information to release at this time.