Arkoma, Whitesboro Red Oak and McCurtain found the good fortune of hosting districts as the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association released Class A and B basketball playoff assignments on Friday.
In Class A Area II, Arkoma (girls 2-8, boys 10-2) will host Keota (girls 4-3, boys 4-2) and Gore (girls 1-7, boys 3-5). The regional for that district is Konawa. The area round will be at Kellyville.
In Class A Area IV, Red Oak (girls ranked 14th at 13-2, boys 11-6) hosts Talihina (girls 1-10, boys 1-10) and Gans (girls 1-6, boys 1-5). Red Oak will be a subsite for the first day of regionals before moving to Quinton for the remainder. The area playoff site for Area IV has yet to be announced.
All of the LeFlore County area’s Class B teams are grouped into Area IV. For District 1, Buffalo Valley (girls 7-8, boys ranked 14th at 12-4) and LeFlore (girls ranked 15th at 10-4, boys 7-7) were sent to Calvin (girls 5-9, boys 10-6), along with Indianola (girls 4-10, boys 7-9).
BV and LeFlore will go to Indianola and then Moss for regionals.
Whitesboro (girls ranked seventh at 11-3, boys 3-10) is the District 5 host, which features Haileyville (girls 3-10, boys 2-13), Moyers (girls 6-5, boys 5-10) and Boswell (girls 3-11, boys ranked 16th at 11-5).
As District 7 host, McCurtain (girls ranked ninth at 11-1, boys 9-4) sees Cameron (girls 9-3, boys 3-9) and Bokoshe (boys 0-15) come to its gym.
Whitesboro will go to Kiowa as its first-day regional subsite. The main site is Stringtown. The Area IV playffs are at Wilburton.
Class A and B districts will be Feb. 11-12.