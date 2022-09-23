The Bearcats faced defeat on Friday night against their rivals from the west. The Atoka Wampus Cats flexed their muscle against a young set of Antlers Bearcats. The first quarter of play was relatively uneventful, but the Wampus Cats made up for lost time in the second. Scoring twenty-one points in under ten minutes of play, Atoka went into halftime with a commanding lead. Atoka’s #11 Tyrell Hill scored the first two touchdowns followed by the extra point each time by #81 John Williams. The Bearcats hoped to score before the half, but an interception by Atoka’s #10 Jace Jackson secured a third touchdown for the Wampus Cats.
After the half, the Bearcats came out with a sizable deficit to tackle, but unfortunately, before they could make progress, Atoka scored two more touchdowns. Not to be shutout, Bearcat #16 Daniel Caldwell ran for a 87 yard kickoff return to put the Bearcats on the board. Timmy Paredes #4 made good on the two-point conversion, bringing the score to 8-36.
The fourth quarter was all Antlers. A seven yard run by #13 Dakota Williams followed by another two-point conversion by #15 Bubba Watson bumped the score to 16-36. The Bearcats have an incredibly young team this year, and many of them got a chance to show their skill. Freshman quarterback #1 Ben Copeland under freshman center #68 Payne McCarter made a successful drive to work toward one more touchdown.
The final score was 22-36 in favor of the Atoka Wanpus Cats. On offense, Kooper Johnson completed three passes for a total of 46 yards. Kooper also had 57 rushing yards, while Bubba Watson had 44 rushing yards and Grant Armstrong had 20 rushing yards. Dakota Williams #13 received two passes for 50 yards. Micah Parkins #2 led the defense with 10 tackles, followed closely by #1 Ben Copeland and #79 Chance Marris with 8 tackles each.
Be sure to come out this Friday, September 23, 2022 and celebrate Homecoming as the Antlers Bearcats take on the Wilburton Diggers. The Homecoming ceremonies will begin at 6:30 P.M., and kickoff will take place at 7:00.
Photo credit: Tami Beasley