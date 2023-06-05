OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — For presumably the first time in Tiare Jennings' storied softball career, an opponent opted to walk the player hitting directly in front of her for a chance to face Jennings at the plate.
Such was the unlikely scenario in Monday afternoon's scintillating semifinal before a Women's College World Series crowd of 12,071 at USA Softball Complex.
OU's three-time First Team All-American second baseman answered the challenge by roping a two-out, two-strike, two-run double to right-center in the top of the ninth inning to propel the top-ranked Sooners (59-1) to a pulsating 4-2 victory over Stanford (47-15).
The triumph stretched the Sooners' Division-I record winning streak to 51.
With their quest for a NCAA three-peat still alive, the two-time defending champions will now face the Florida State-Tennessee winner in a best-of-three championship series that runs Wednesday through Friday.
Advancing to its fourth straight WCWS championship series, OU is searching for its seventh NCAA crown overall and its sixth in the last 10 seasons (there was no WCWS in 2020 due to COVID-19).
Jayda Coleman, who like Jennings also a three-time First Team All-American, previously had tied the game in the third inning with a solo home run against Stanford starter Alana Vawter.