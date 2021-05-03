The bracket for the Class B baseball state tournament was released Monday afternoon. No. 2 Red Oak (34-4) will play Lookeba-Sickles in the quarterfinal on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City to begin its quest for a seventh spring ball state title. The winner plays the Varnum-New Lima winner Friday at Dolese Park at 2 p.m.
In the Class A baseball state tournament, No. 4 Wister (26-5) plays No. 5 Sterling (31-4) on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Shawnee High School. The winner plays the Canute-Dewar winner Friday at 11 a.m. at Shawnee HS. Wister will be fighting for its second spring baseball state title.
In Class 4A, Poteau will host its regional, having won the District 4A-8 title. Schedule: Thursday: Game 1: Poteau vs. Perkins-Tryon 11 a.m., Grove vs. Hilldale 1:30 p.m., Game 3: winners 4 p.m., Game 4: losers 6:30 p.m., Friday: Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser 4 p.m., Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 3 winner 6:30 p.m.
In Class 3A, Spiro hosts its regional as the District 3A-2 champion. Schedule: Thursday: Spiro vs. Meeker 11 a.m., Lindsey vs. Crossings Christian 1:30 p.m., Game 3: winners 4 p.m., Game 4: losers 6:30 p.m., Friday: Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser 4 p.m., Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 3 winner 6:30 p.m.
In Class 2A, Howe and Panama will both go to Latta for their regional. Schedule: Thursday: Panama vs. Latta 11 a.m., Howe vs. Wyandotte 1:30 p.m., Game 3: winners 4 p.m., Game 4: losers 6:30 p.m., Friday: Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser 4 p.m., Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 3 winner 6:30 p.m.