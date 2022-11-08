breaking
CNN projects Governor Stitt wins second term as Governor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- How LeFlore County Voted in General Election
- Oliver wins District 3 County Commissioner race; Arkoma proposition fails; Oklahoma Gov. Stitt, Lankford re-elected, Mullin, Brecheen win races
- CNN projects Governor Stitt wins second term as Governor
- Howe's Huie signs with OKWU for softball
- Poteau Fire Department Chief gets service pin, special trophy at City Council meeting; solid waste rates going up by $1; residential, commercial building permit/inspection fees increasing
- One county office, several state, U.S. offices up for grabs in Tuesday's general election
- Election Board offers tips for Oklahoma voters
- Wister Schools let out early due Monday to written bomb threat
Popular Content
Articles
- CASC cross-country signs Jones, Stovall
- Murder charges filed on suspect in last week's shooting near Shady Point
- Week 10 football: Poteau, Spiro win blowouts; Panama loses in last minute to miss playoffs
- Seven from area named fast-pitch All-State
- Local resident dead, two people in custody after shooting west of Shady Point
- Poteau P.D. investigating trailer break-in
- PHS student injured in Wednesday morning accident on campus (UPDATE)
- Three Georgia children lose lives in accident south of Big Cedar
- Week 10 football weather-induced schedule shake up
- Area football district standings, playoff scenarios entering last week of regular season
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.