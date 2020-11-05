‘Into the Woods’ on stage tonight, Saturday, Sunday
By:
David Seeley
Thursday, November 5, 2020
After being shutdown in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin Franks will get to see his Good Times Community Theater’s production of “Into the Woods” get to be shown to fans at the Poteau Chamber of Commerce’s outdoor amphitheater.
The first of three shows will be at 7 tonight. After taking a day off Friday, the final two shows will be at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The cost is $10 per adult and $8 per senior citizen and children ages 3 and younger.
