‘Pride of Poteau,’ PHS choirs qualify for state

One might say Poteau High School got a hat trick as far as band and choir is concerned.

The “Pride of Poteau” marching band and both high school choirs — the Treble Choir and the Mixed Choir — all qualified for their respective state competitions, which will take place the first weekend of April in Elk City.

The “Pride of Poteau,” under the direction of Joey Marsh and MaryLynn Perkin, received superior ratings from all three judges at the Class 4A District Competition, which took place a couple of weekends ago at Beggs.

Treble Choir and Mixed Choir, under the direction of Alisha Smedley, also advanced to state competition with their superior ratings at their District Solo and Ensemble Contest.

Individually, soloists Aidan Falkner, Sadie Perkin, Caius Thomas and Grant Thomas all received superior ratings, advancing to state, which for them will be April 23-24 at Enid.

The Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center’s Treble Choir, Treble Ensemble and Mix Ensemble also recently competed at the District Solo and Ensemble Contest.

The seventh-eighth grade Treble Choir, Treble Ensemble and Mixed Ensemble all received superior ratings for their performances. Eighth-grader Zane Harrison also received a superior rating for his solo.