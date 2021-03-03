‘Women’s Day Out’ set for all day Saturday at Reynolds Center

The Poteau Chamber of Commerce is going to turn the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center into a small version of a mall all day Saturday.

The Chamber’s “Women’s Day Out” will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Reynolds Center. The cost is $2 per person, which will get participants a ticket for a drawing for a special prize(s). Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said that there is a clip-and-save coupon on the Chamber’s Facebook page that patrons can “cut out” and bring to earn them a second ticket to have for entering any and all drawings during the day.

“It’s a networking event for women,” Wages said. “It’s a shopping event. All the vendors are those who have small businesses, giving them an opportunity to come together. You’ll get to know some women in our area. All these (vendors) are from around the area. A lot of them will be online businesses. There’s several who have store fronts. We’re just going to bring them all together to give women a chance to see the new things and what’s trendy. It’s going to be a big day.”

Just about everything women would want to get to “pamper” themselves will be available.

“We’re going to have waxing, spray tanning, nail art, boutiques, lip products, skin products, make-up and clothes,” Wages said. “It’s all women related. It will have some smell-good (products) like perfume and scented things for your cars. There’s going to be things all geared toward women. It’s a pampering day. If this is a success, and we hope it is, we’ll do this every year.”

For additional information, call the Poteau Chamber of Commerce at (918) 647-9178.