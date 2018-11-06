1 dead after train collision in Poteau

One man is dead following a train collision in north Poteau around 7 p.m. Monday evening.

Poteau Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell said officers were dispatched around 6:57 p.m. to the north end overpass at the railroad tracks from a call about a train collision involving injuries. A male subject was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a northbound Kansas City Southern train, Russell said.

"Initially, during the response, there were various conflicting reports," Russell said. "On arrival, officers found that a northbound Kansas City Southern train had collided with a pedestrian inside the overpass. Investigators responded to the scene and preliminary findings are that a male subject was laying on the tracks during the approach of the train."

Russell said an identification card was found at the scene, but due to the condition of the deceased, positive identification is pending and notification of next-of-kin has not yet occurred.

Poteau Police Department investigators are working with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office to identify the deceased, he said. Investigators are working based off the tentative identify established by the ID card to develop information and circumstances leading up to the collision, he said.

They are also working in injunction with KCS police.