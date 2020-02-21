100-year-old church relaunches

There are some things that can be chalked up to more than mere coincidence. The circumstances surrounding the revival of Calvary Church in Poteau are nothing short of serendipitous.

One hundred years ago this month Calvary Church became one of the first two churches in Oklahoma to be chartered by the Assemblies of God. In its 98th and 99th year, the church fell on hard times and the doors almost closed. Due to the heart of leadership at Victory Worship Center in Spiro, the church was kept open. Pastor Bryan Fouts stepped in to revitalize and revive the church, and a revival began.

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe. Click on the text that reads "Print Subscriptions" or "E-Edition Subscriptions" to choose your subscription type.