109 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in county from Thursday through Monday

According to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler, LeFlore County saw 109 new COVID-19 cases confirmed from Thursday through Monday.

Thursday's new cases were 14 in Howe, five in Panama, three each in Cameron, Heavener and Shady Point, two each in Poteau, Murry Spur and Reichert and one each in Pocola, Spiro, Summerfield and a far southern LeFlore County resident with a Smithville address.

Friday's new cases were five each in Heavener and Howe, four in Wister, two each in Poteau and Panama and one each in Bokoshe, Cameron, Hodgen, Monroe, Murry Spur and Spiro.

Saturday's new cases were three in Heavener, two each in Howe and Murry Spur and one each in Bokoshe, Cameron, Fort Coffee, Panama, Pocola and Shady Point.

Sunday's new cases were nine in Spiro, three in Poteau and one ear in Pocola, Shady Point and Wister.

Monday's new cases were 12 in Spiro, three in Shady Point, two in Wister and one each in Heavener, Pocola and another far southern LeFlore County resident with a Smithville address.

The county has now seen 1,006 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 784 of those happening since Aug. 5.

The active cases as of Monday were:

Spiro — 41

Poteau — 33

Heavener — 26

Howe — 21

Wister — 18

Pocola — 12

Murry Spur — 10

Shady Point — 10

Panama — 9

Cameron — 7

Monroe — 6

Summerfield — 6

Bokoshe — 5

Reichert — 5

Hodgen — 2

Talihina — 2

Cowlington — 1

Haw Creek — 1

A resident of far southern LeFlore County with a Smithville address is final current active case as of Monday.

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

The county has now had 17 deaths from COVID-19, three in Poteau, six in Heavener, three in Pocola, a resident each from Panama, Spiro and Talihina, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

There have been a total of 64,941 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 5:30 p.m.Monday.