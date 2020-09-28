117 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in county from Thursday through Monday

According to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler, LeFlore County saw 117 new COVID-19 cases confirmed from Thursday through Monday. Thursday saw 38 new cases, followed by 25 new cases Friday, 17 Saturday, 18 Sunday and 19 Monday.

Thursday's new cases were 14 in Poteau, four in Pocola, three in Wister, two each in Cameron and Howe and one each in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Fort Coffee, Heavener, Hodgen, Monroe, Shady Point, Spiro and Talihina.

Friday's new cases were 12 in Poteau, four in Howe, two each in Bokoshe, Panama and Wister and one each in Cameron, Heavener and Pocola.

Saturday's new cases were seven in Poteau, two each in Heavener, Howe, Murry Spur, Pocola and Wister and one each in Bokoshe and Monroe.

Sunday's new cases were five in Poteau, four in Howe, three in Wister and one each in Monroe, Panama, Pocola, Spiro, Summerfield and Spiro.

Monday's new cases were five in Poteau, three in Pocola, two each in Cameron, Heavener, Howe and Panama and one each in Bokoshe, Spiro and Wister.

The county has now seen 1,157 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 935 of those happening since Aug. 5.

The active cases as Monday were:

Poteau — 46

Howe — 18

Wister — 17

Pocola — 16

Spiro — 15

Heavener — 11

Cameron — 6

Bokoshe — 5

Shady Point — 5

Panama — 4

Monroe — 3

Talihina — 3

Hodgen — 2

Murry Spur — 2

Summerfield — 2

Arkoma — 1

Fort Coffee — 1

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

The county has now had 17 deaths from COVID-19, three in Poteau, six in Heavener, three in Pocola, a resident each from Panama, Spiro and Talihina, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

There have been a total of 70,808 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.