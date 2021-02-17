13 new COVID-19 cases, 43rd death confirmed in LeFlore County

The good news was that over a two-day period Tuesday and Wednesday there were only 13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in LeFlore County.

One of the lowest total number of new cases was registered Tuesday as only three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed — one apiece in Poteau, Cameron and Pocola.

However, 10 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday. Those were four each in Pocola and Spiro and one apiece in Arkoma and Wister.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 169 active cases. Those were:

Poteau — 43

Heavener — 20

Wister — 18

Pocola — 16

Spiro — 13

Talihina — 12

Bokoshe — 11

Cameron — 9

Howe — 9

Panama — 7

Shady Point — 7

Arkoma — 4

The bad news was the county saw its 43rd death recorded Tuesday, a Poteau male in the 65-and-older age group.

That now makes 14 deaths in Poteau from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. Heavener has seen 10 deaths, Talihina seven, Pocola with three, Wister with two and Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro with one apiece. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 393,169 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon.