132 new COVID-19 cases Saturday through Monday
LeFlore County saw 132 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a three-day period from Saturday through Monday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Saturday saw a record-number of cases confirmed with 76. Those new cases were 14 apiece in Poteau and Spiro, nine each in Heavener and Talihina, six apiece in Bokoshe and Pocola, five each in Howe and Wister, three in Shady Point, two apiece in Arkoma and Panama and one in Cameron.
Sunday and Monday each saw 28 new cases. Sunday’s new cases were eight in Heavener, seven in Poteau, four in Pocola, two apiece in Arkoma, Howe, Spiro and Wister and one in Talihina.
Monday’s new cases were eight in Arkoma, three each in Poteau, Heavener, Pocola and Shady Point, two apiece in Bokoshe, Cameron and Spiro and one in Wister.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 337 active cases in LeFlore County, with those being:
Poteau — 97
Heavener — 51
Spiro — 42
Wister — 28
Pocola — 26
Talihina — 21
Bokoshe — 17
Howe — 15
Shady Point — 14
Arkoma — 11
Cameron — 9
Panama — 5
Leflore — 1
There have been 28 deaths due to issues from COVID-19, with seven deaths recorded in Poteau, eight in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Arkoma, Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 202,532 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday afternoon.
