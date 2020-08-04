14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday in LeFlore County

For the second straight day, LeFlore County saw 14 COVID-19 cases confirmed, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler's Emergency Management Facebook page post Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to Monday's 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Friday through Sunday saw 54 cases confirmed — a record-high 31 cases confirmed Friday, followed by 13 on Saturday and 10 on Sunday.

Tuesday's new cases were four each in Poteau and Heavener, three in Talihina and one each in Cameron, Howe and Spiro.

There have been 278 cases reported in LeFlore County with 116 of those active.

The active cases are:

31 with Heavener addresses

29 with Poteau addresses

11 with Bokoshe addresses

10 with Cameron addresses

10 with Talihina addresses (including a Pushmataha County resident who has a Talihina address)

7 with Spiro addresses

5 with Pocola addresses

4 with Howe addresses

3 with Wister addresses

2 with a Shady Point address

1 with Arkoma address

1 with a Monroe address

1 with Panama addresses

There also is a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of those 278 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 277 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

According to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler, there have been a total of 32,319 estimated Oklahomans that have recovered from COVID-19 as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.