14 new COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County confirmed Monday

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said there were 14 COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday.

That came on a three-day period where 54 new cases were confirmed — a record-high 31 cases confirmed Friday, followed by 13 on Saturday and 10 on Sunday.

Monday's new cases are six in Heavener, four in Poteau and once each in Howe, Monroe, Panama and Talihina.

There have been 264 cases reported in LeFlore County with 102 of those active.

The active cases are:

30 with Heavener addresses

29 with Poteau addresses

13 with Bokoshe addresses

10 with Cameron addresses

10 with Spiro addresses

8 with Talihina addresses (including a resident of Pushmataha County with a Talihina address)

6 with Pocola addresses

3 with Howe addresses

3 with Wister addresses

2 with Arkoma addresses

2 with Panama addresses

2 with a Shady Point address

1 with a Monroe address

There also is a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of those 264 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 263 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

According to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler, there have been a total of 31,165 estimated Oklahomans that have recovered from COVID-19 as of 6:30 p.m. Monday.