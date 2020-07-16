14 new COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County since Wednesday; four of the cases have no specific locations as of Thursday night

Since Wednesday, there have been 14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in LeFlore County — 12 Wednesday and two Thursday.

However, LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said that four of Wednesday's cases gave no specific locations, only that they were in LeFlore County.

There have now been 77 positive cases reported in LeFlore County, with 35 of those active. The 31 active cases with a specific location are nine in Poteau, six in both Heavener and Spiro, three in Panama and Talihina (with one of those being an individual who actually lives in Pushmataha County), two in both Pocola and Whitesboro and one each in Arkoma, Bokoshe and Muse. There also has been a case reported in Clayton.

Of the 77 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 76 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

Wheeler said there have been 18,095 estimated Oklahomans recover from COVID-19 as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday.