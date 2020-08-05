14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in county

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said in her Emergency Management Facebook page that Wednesday saw 14 new COVID-19 cases, which was the same number of new cases on both Monday and Tuesday.

Prior to Monday's 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Friday through Sunday saw 54 cases confirmed — a record-high 31 cases confirmed Friday, followed by 13 on Saturday and 10 on Sunday.

Wednesday's new cases were three in Heavener, two in Spiro and one each in Poteau, Arkoma, Hodgen, Howe, Pocola and Talihina.

There have been 292 cases reported in LeFlore County with 117 of those active.

The active cases are:

31 with Heavener addresses

26 with Poteau addresses

11 with Bokoshe addresses

10 with Cameron addresses

10 with Talihina addresses (including a resident of Pushmataha County with a Talihina address)

9 with Spiro addresses

5 with Howe addresses

5 with Pocola addresses

3 with Wister addresses

2 with Arkoma address

2 with a Shady Point address

1 with a Hodgen address

1 with a Monroe address

There also is a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of those 292 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 291 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 33,383 estimated Oklahomans that have recovered from COVID-19 as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.