LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler announced on her Emergency Management Facebook page that the county had 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday.

The new cases were three each in Poteau and Pocola, two each in Heavener, Spiro and Wister and one each in Cameron, Talihina and one in far southern LeFlore County with a Smithville address.

That came on the heels of 15 cases over a two-day period Sunday and Monday.

Since July 15, LeFlore County has had 93 cases.

However, Wheeler did say in her Facebook post that the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 20 new cases Tuesday, but the list sent to her showed 15 — which is the one she used for stating the number of new COVID-19 cases in her Tuesday Facebook post, which has been the "glitch in the system" that has been prevalent since the middle of last week.

There have been 152 cases reported in LeFlore County with 62 of those active. The active cases are:

16 with Poteau addresses

10 with Spiro addresses

8 with Wister addresses

6 with Pocola addresses

5 with Heavener addresses

5 with Talihina addresses

4 with Panama addresses

2 with Arkoma addresses

2 with Cameron addresses

2 with Howe addresses

1 with a Bokoshe address

1 with a Smithville address

There also is a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of those 152 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 151 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 26,363 estimated Oklahomans that have recovered from COVID-19 as of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.