15 new COVID-19 confirmed Sunday, Monday

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler announced Monday that 15 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday and Monday, four cases Sunday and 11 cases Monday.

On Sunday, the new cases were four, one each in Poteau, Spiro, Talihina and Wister.

Monday saw 11 new cases confirmed, two each in Poteau, Howe, Pocola and Spiro, with one each in Arkoma, Bokoshe and Cameron.

That came on the heels of 13 new cases over a two-day period on Thursday and Friday.

Since July 15, LeFlore County has had 78 cases.

As of Monday, there have been 137 cases reported in LeFlore County with 56 of those active. The active cases as of Monday are:

Poteau addresses - 14

Spiro addresses - 10

Talihina addresses - 6

Wister addresses - 6

Heavener addresses - 5

Panama addresses - 4

Pocola addresses - 4

Arkoma addresses - 2

Cameron address - 2

Howe addresses - 2

Bokoshe address - 1

There also is a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of those 137 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 136 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first “county” resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 25,252 estimated Oklahomans that have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday night.