157 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday through Monday in county

LeFlore County saw 157 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a three-day period from Saturday to Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Saturday saw 66 new cases, with those being 13 in Poteau, 10 in Pocola, six each in Spiro and Talihina, five apiece in Arkoma, Heavener and Panama, Wister with four and Bokoshe, Cameron, Howe and Shady Point with three apiece.

Sunday saw a drop to 49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. Those were eight in Spiro, seven apiece in Poteau and Pocola, five in Talihina, four each in Arkoma and Heavener, three each in Cameron, Panama and Wister, two apiece in Bokoshe and Howe and one in Shady Point.

The lowering of the number of cases continued its descend on Monday with 42 COVID-19 cases confirmed. The new cases were eight each in Poteau and Spiro, five in Arkoma, four in Howe, Bokoshe, Heavener, Pocola and Talihina with three each, Cameron and Panama with two apiece and Wister with one.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 517 active cases, which were:

Poteau — 124

Talihina — 60

Heavener — 55

Spiro — 55

Wister — 48

Howe — 42

Pocola — 38

Cameron — 26

Bokoshe — 21

Panama — 19

Arkoma —15

Shady Point — 14.

There have been 33 deaths from issues or complications of COVID-19. There have been nine deaths in Poteau, eight in Heavener, five in Talihina, three in Pocola, one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 289,309 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday afternoon.