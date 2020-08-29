16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday in LeFlore County

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler posted on her Emergency Management Facebook page that the county confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The new cases were five each in Poteau and Spiro, three in Heavener, two in Wister and one in Howe.

The county has now seen 629 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 307 of those happening since Aug. 5.

The active cases as of Saturday night were:

Poteau — 40

Heavener — 30

Spiro — 26

Pocola — 25

Wister — 14

Hodgen — 6

Cameron — 5

Howe — 5

Arkoma — 3

Bokoshe — 3

Talihina — 3

Panama — 1

Shady Point — 1

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

There have been six deaths related to COVID-19.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 48,607 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. Saturday.