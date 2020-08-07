17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said in her Emergency Management Facebook post that Friday had 17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed after 24 hours before the county saw 23 new COVID-19 cases

That came on the heels of three straight days of 14 new cases confirmed Monday through Wednesday.

Friday's new cases were four both in Heavener and Spiro, Wister with three, Howe and Pocola with two each and one each in Bokoshe and Cameron.

There have been 332 cases reported in LeFlore County, with 125 of those being active.

The active cases are:

40 with Heavener addresses

20 with Poteau addresses

19 with Bokoshe addresses

14 with Spiro addresses

10 with Talihina addresses (including a resident of Pushmataha County with a Talihina address)

7 with Cameron addresses

6 with Howe addresses

6 with Pocola addresses

5 with Wister addresses

2 with Arkoma address

2 with a Monroe address

2 with a Shady Point address

1 with a Hodgen address

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of those 332 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina resident who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the remaining 331 cases, there was another Talihina resident who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 35,001 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.