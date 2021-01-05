LeFlore County saw 185 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday through Monday according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which did not release any information Friday due to the New Year’s Day holiday.

Saturday saw the second-highest one-day total for new COVID-19 cases with 77. The new cases were 22 for Poteau, 12 each for Heavener and Talihina, 11 for Wister, seven for Spiro, six for Shady Point, three for Howe, two each for Bokoshe and Panama, two for Cameron and one for Pocola.

Sunday nearly saw as many as the day before with 72 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The new cases were 21 in Poteau, 12 in Heavener, nine in Spiro, seven in Wister, six each in Pocola and Talihina, three in Bokoshe and two each in Cameron, Howe, Panama and Shady Point.

The good news was Monday only saw about half of Sunday’s total with 36 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. Poteau had seven new cases, five each for Heavener, Howe and Wister, Pocola with four, three apiece for Bokoshe and Talihina and Arkoma, Cameron, Panama and Shady Point with one new case each.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 457 active cases in LeFlore County. Poteau has 120 active cases, Talihina with 72 cases, Wister with 62 cases, Heavener with 57 cases, Spiro with 35 cases, Pocola with 24 cases, Howe with 23 cases, Cameron and Shady Point each with 19 cases, Panama with 14 cases, Bokoshe with 10 cases and Arkoma with two cases.

There have been 30 deaths in the county due to issues and complications from COVID-19, eight each in Poteau and Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Arkoma, Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 267,573 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday afternoon.