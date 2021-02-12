19 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in county over two-day period Thursday, Friday

LeFlore County saw 19 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a two-day period Thursday and Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The good news was only nine cases were confirmed Thursday, with those being Spiro with four and Bokoshe, Cameron, Heavener, Howe and Pocola with one apiece.

Friday saw one more number of cases than Thursday with 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The new cases were three in Poteau, two each in Pocola and Spiro and Cameron, Heavener and Shady Point had one apiece.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 227 active cases in the county, with those being:

Poteau — 71

Wister — 26

Heavener — 23

Pocola — 22

Spiro — 22

Bokoshe — 13

Talihina — 13

Cameron — 11

Howe — 9

Shady Point — 7

Arkoma — 6

Panama — 4

There have been 42 deaths in LeFlore County attributed to either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. Poteau has seen 13 deaths, Heavener with 10, Talihina with seven, Pocola with three, Wister with two and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 384,398 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Friday afternoon.