2018 JH LCT Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament Day 1 Scores/Day 2 Schedule

At Poteau Area Recreational Complex

Day 1 Scores

Opening Round

Wister 4, Leflore 3, 5 inn. [International Tiebreaker]

Howe 14, Talihina 1

Panama 4, Spiro 1

Heavener 6, Fanshawe 4

Poteau/Pansy Kidd Middle School 18, Monroe 5

Hodgen 15, Cameron 2

Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals

Pocola 9, Wister 0

Howe 4, Panama 2

Poteau/PKMS 9, Heavener 3

Whitesboro 7, Hodgen 0

Wednesday/Day 2 Schedule

Winner's-Bracket Semifinals

Pocola vs. Howe, Field No. 1, 6:30 p.m.

Poteau/PKMS vs. Whitesboro, Field No. 2, 6:30 p.m.

Loser's-Bracket Opening Round

Talihina vs. Spiro, Field 1, 4:15 p.m.

Fanshawe vs. Monroe, Field No. 2, 4:15 p.m.

Loser's-Bracket Second Round

Hodgen vs. Talihina-Spiro winner, Field No. 1, 5:20 p.m.

Wister vs. Fanshawe-Monroe winner, Field No. 2, 5:20 p.m.

Heavener vs. Leflore, Field No. 3, 5:20 p.m.

Panama vs. Cameron, Field No. 4, 5:20 p.m.

Loser's-Bracket Third Round

Heavener-Leflore winner vs. Hodgen — Talihina-Spiro winner, Field No. 3, 6:30 p.m.

Wister — Fanshawe-Monroe winner vs. Panama-Cameron winner, Field no. 4, 6:30 p.m.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley