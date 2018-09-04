2018 JH LCT Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament Day 1 Scores/Day 2 Schedule
At Poteau Area Recreational Complex
Day 1 Scores
Opening Round
Wister 4, Leflore 3, 5 inn. [International Tiebreaker]
Howe 14, Talihina 1
Panama 4, Spiro 1
Heavener 6, Fanshawe 4
Poteau/Pansy Kidd Middle School 18, Monroe 5
Hodgen 15, Cameron 2
Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Pocola 9, Wister 0
Howe 4, Panama 2
Poteau/PKMS 9, Heavener 3
Whitesboro 7, Hodgen 0
Wednesday/Day 2 Schedule
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Pocola vs. Howe, Field No. 1, 6:30 p.m.
Poteau/PKMS vs. Whitesboro, Field No. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Loser's-Bracket Opening Round
Talihina vs. Spiro, Field 1, 4:15 p.m.
Fanshawe vs. Monroe, Field No. 2, 4:15 p.m.
Loser's-Bracket Second Round
Hodgen vs. Talihina-Spiro winner, Field No. 1, 5:20 p.m.
Wister vs. Fanshawe-Monroe winner, Field No. 2, 5:20 p.m.
Heavener vs. Leflore, Field No. 3, 5:20 p.m.
Panama vs. Cameron, Field No. 4, 5:20 p.m.
Loser's-Bracket Third Round
Heavener-Leflore winner vs. Hodgen — Talihina-Spiro winner, Field No. 3, 6:30 p.m.
Wister — Fanshawe-Monroe winner vs. Panama-Cameron winner, Field no. 4, 6:30 p.m.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
