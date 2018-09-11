2018 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament Day 1 Scores/Day 2 Schedule

HERE I COME! — Poteau baserunner Jill Cochran, right, slides safely into third base as Spiro third baseman Carli Matthews leaps to catch the ball under the watchful eye of umpire Booger Scarberry, back center, and Spiro shortstop Jaycee Cox during Monday night's winner's-bracket quarterfinal of the 2018 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament in Panama. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Opening Round
Talihina 9, Panama 8
Spiro 9, Wister 8, 9 inn.
Cameron 7, Heavener 5
Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Howe 13, Leflore 3
Pocola 10, Talihina 0
Poteau 10, Spiro 8
Whitesboro 6, Cameron 2
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Pocola 4, Howe 0
Poteau 10, Whitesboro 7
Tuesday's Schedule
Winner's-Bracket Finals
Pocola vs. Poteau, Field No. 1, 8 p.m.
Loser's-Bracket Opening Round
Panama vs. Cameron, Field No. 1, 4 p.m.
Heavener vs. Talihina, Field No. 2, 4 p.m.
Wister vs. Leflore, Field No. 3, 4 p.m.
Loser's-Bracket Second Round
Panama-Cameron winner vs. Heavener-Talihina winner, Field No. 1, 6 p.m.
Spiro vs. Wister-Leflore winner, Field No. 2, 6 p.m.
Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Whitesboro vs. Spiro — Wister-Leflore winner, Field No. 2, 8 p.m.
Howe vs. Panama-Cameron — Heavener-Talihina winner, Field No. 3, 8 p.m.

