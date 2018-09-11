2018 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament Day 1 Scores/Day 2 Schedule
Opening Round
Talihina 9, Panama 8
Spiro 9, Wister 8, 9 inn.
Cameron 7, Heavener 5
Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Howe 13, Leflore 3
Pocola 10, Talihina 0
Poteau 10, Spiro 8
Whitesboro 6, Cameron 2
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Pocola 4, Howe 0
Poteau 10, Whitesboro 7
Tuesday's Schedule
Winner's-Bracket Finals
Pocola vs. Poteau, Field No. 1, 8 p.m.
Loser's-Bracket Opening Round
Panama vs. Cameron, Field No. 1, 4 p.m.
Heavener vs. Talihina, Field No. 2, 4 p.m.
Wister vs. Leflore, Field No. 3, 4 p.m.
Loser's-Bracket Second Round
Panama-Cameron winner vs. Heavener-Talihina winner, Field No. 1, 6 p.m.
Spiro vs. Wister-Leflore winner, Field No. 2, 6 p.m.
Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Whitesboro vs. Spiro — Wister-Leflore winner, Field No. 2, 8 p.m.
Howe vs. Panama-Cameron — Heavener-Talihina winner, Field No. 3, 8 p.m.
—Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: