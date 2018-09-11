2018 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament Day 1 Scores/Day 2 Schedule

Opening Round

Talihina 9, Panama 8

Spiro 9, Wister 8, 9 inn.

Cameron 7, Heavener 5

Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals

Howe 13, Leflore 3

Pocola 10, Talihina 0

Poteau 10, Spiro 8

Whitesboro 6, Cameron 2

Winner's-Bracket Semifinals

Pocola 4, Howe 0

Poteau 10, Whitesboro 7

Tuesday's Schedule

Winner's-Bracket Finals

Pocola vs. Poteau, Field No. 1, 8 p.m.

Loser's-Bracket Opening Round

Panama vs. Cameron, Field No. 1, 4 p.m.

Heavener vs. Talihina, Field No. 2, 4 p.m.

Wister vs. Leflore, Field No. 3, 4 p.m.

Loser's-Bracket Second Round

Panama-Cameron winner vs. Heavener-Talihina winner, Field No. 1, 6 p.m.

Spiro vs. Wister-Leflore winner, Field No. 2, 6 p.m.

Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals

Whitesboro vs. Spiro — Wister-Leflore winner, Field No. 2, 8 p.m.

Howe vs. Panama-Cameron — Heavener-Talihina winner, Field No. 3, 8 p.m.

