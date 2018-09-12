2018 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament Day 2 Scores/Day 3 Schedule

Winner's-Bracket Final

Pocola 13, Poteau 6

Loser's-Bracket Opening Round

Wister 10, Leflore 9, Leflore eliminated.

Talihina 6, Heavener 5, Heavener eliminated.

Panama 6, Cameron 2, Cameron eliminated.

Loser's-Bracket Second Round

Wister 10, Spiro 8, Spiro eliminated.

Talihina 10, Panama 9, Panama eliminated.

Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals

Whitesboro 10, Wister 2, Wister eliminated.

Howe 9, Talihina 1, Talihina eliminated.

Thursday's Games

All Games on Field No. 1 at Panama

Loser's-Bracket Semifinal

Whitesboro vs. Howe, 4 p.m.

Loser's-Bracket Final

Whitesboro-Howe winner vs. Poteau, 6 p.m.

Championship

Pocola vs. Whitesboro-Howe — Poteau winner, 8 p.m.

If-Game, 8:55 p.m.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley