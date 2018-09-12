2018 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament Day 2 Scores/Day 3 Schedule
Winner's-Bracket Final
Pocola 13, Poteau 6
Loser's-Bracket Opening Round
Wister 10, Leflore 9, Leflore eliminated.
Talihina 6, Heavener 5, Heavener eliminated.
Panama 6, Cameron 2, Cameron eliminated.
Loser's-Bracket Second Round
Wister 10, Spiro 8, Spiro eliminated.
Talihina 10, Panama 9, Panama eliminated.
Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Whitesboro 10, Wister 2, Wister eliminated.
Howe 9, Talihina 1, Talihina eliminated.
Thursday's Games
All Games on Field No. 1 at Panama
Loser's-Bracket Semifinal
Whitesboro vs. Howe, 4 p.m.
Loser's-Bracket Final
Whitesboro-Howe winner vs. Poteau, 6 p.m.
Championship
Pocola vs. Whitesboro-Howe — Poteau winner, 8 p.m.
If-Game, 8:55 p.m.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
