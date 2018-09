2018 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament Day 3 Scores/All-Tournament Teams

Loser's-Bracket Semifinal

Howe 5, Whitesboro 0, Whitesboro eliminated.

Loser's-Bracket Final

Howe 8, Poteau 2, Poteau eliminated.

Championship

Pocola 9, Howe 1, Pocola champions, Howe runners-up

• • •

All-Tournament Teams

First Team

Most Valuable Player — Kenzie Tuck, Pocola

Pocola — Shakyrah Gladness and Emma Damato.

Howe — Sydnie Womack and Kenlei Duvall.

Poteau — Lexi Wood and Jill Cochran.

Whitesboro — Lizzie Lemay and Kinley Barron.

Talihina — Mikayla Pierce.

Second Team

Pocola — Kena Chitwood.

Howe — Jalei Oglesby.

Poteau — Callie Hambrick.

Whitesboro — Haylee Himes.

Panama — Cassidy Ward.

Wister — Braxtyn McMillin.

Cameron — Amber Battice.

Spiro — Jaycee Cox.

Talihina — Shay Hill.