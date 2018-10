2018 NJCAA Region II Open Cross Country Meet Results

NJCAA Region II Open

At Carl Albert State College

Women's 5K

1. Faith Hill, Arkansas-Rich Mountain, 23:22; 2. Alisa Kimble, Arkansas-Rich Mountain, 23:35; 3. Iris Martinez, Carl Albert [Heavener], 24:30; 4. Miriam Mendez, Arkansas-Rich Mountain, 24:53; 5. Marlenne Mendez, Arkansas-Mountain Home, 25:03; 6. Yisel Martinez, Carl Albert [Heavener], 26:15; 7. Zitlilac Aguilar, Carl Albert, 28:47; 8. Vanessa Martinez, Carl Albert [Heavener], 31:59.

Men's 8K

1. Michael Tenorio, Arkansas-Rich Mountain, 30:49-x; 2. Carl "Cross" Hughes, Arkansas-Rich Mountain, 32:38; 3. Andres Lujano, Carl Albert, 32:57; 4. Charles Ingram, Arkansas-Rich Mountain, 30:49; 5. Kaiden Jackson, Carl Albert [Wister], 39:24.

x โ€” Ran unattached and did not qualify for regional placing, so all other runners were bumped up a place as far as the NJCAA Region II Open was concerned.