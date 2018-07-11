2018 Skate Slam sponsors sought

Sponsors, vendors and skaters are being sought for the seventh annual Oklahoma Slam Skate Against Hate hosted by the Nashoba Youth Foundation.

The event will be July 27-29 at the skateparks in Poteau (Skatepark Off Broadway) and Heavener (Nashoba Skatepark). Funds raised go to anti-bullying and Autism awareness campaigns. There is a $5 entry fee per event while general admission is free.

If interested in sponsoring, being a vendor or skating, contact Organizer Eric Standridge at (918) 385-2594 or Vendor Representative Kathleen Bishop at kbishoprose@gmail.com.

Keep up with the event on its Facebook event page, “7th Annual Oklahoma Slam Skate Against Hate” hosted by Nashoba Youth Foundation.