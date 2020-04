2019-20 basketball season records

Girls basketball records

Poteau: 5-19 (reached Class 4A regional consolation semifinal)

Heavener: 19-7 (ranked 16th in Class 3A, reached regional consolation final)

Spiro: 11-16 (reached Class 3A regional consolation final)

Pocola: 19-8 (ranked 20th in Class 3A, reached regional consolation final)

Panama: 11-15 (reached Class 2A regional consolation semifinal)

Howe: 24-4 (ranked fourth in Class 2A, reached state tournament)

Talihina: 5-20 (reached Class 2A regional consolation semifinal)

Wister: 13-15 (reached Class 2A regional consolation semifinal)

Arkoma: 3-20 (reached Class A regional consolation first round)

Cameron: 18-11 (reached Class A area playoff first round)

Whitesboro: 21-8 (ranked fourth in Class B, reached state quarterfinal)

LeFlore: 24-8 (ranked fifth in Class B, reached state quarterfinal)

Bokoshe: 3-21 (eliminated in Class B district tournament opener)

Buffalo Valley: 3-21 (reached Class B regional consolation first round)

Red Oak: 17-9 (ranked 20th in Class A, reached regional consolation first round)

Keota: 6-17 (eliminated in Class A district tournament opener)

McCurtain: 27-6 (ranked eighth in Class B, reached state quarterfinal)

Kinta: 18-11 (reached Class B area playoff semifinal)

Boys basketball records

Poteau: 8-17 (reached Class 4A regional consolation first round)

Heavener: 5-17 (reached Class 3A regional consolation first round)

Spiro: 14-12 (reached Class 3A regional consolation semifinal)

Pocola: 2-22 (reached Class 3A regional consolation semifinal)

Panama: 11-14 (reached Class 2A regional consolation first round)

Howe: 26-4 (ranked fourth in Class 2A, reached Class 2A state tournament)

Talihina: 22-5 (ranked 11th in Class 2A, reached Class 2A state tournament)

Wister: 8-18 (eliminated in Class 2A district tournament opener)

Arkoma: 9-14 (eliminated in Class A district tournament opener)

Cameron: 18-6 (eliminated in Class A district tournament opener)

Whitesboro: 24-4 (ranked sixth in Class B, reached Class B state quarterfinal)

LeFlore: 15-16 (reached Class B area consolation semifinal)

Bokoshe: 5-20 (eliminated in Class B district tournament opener)

Buffalo Valley: 12-15 (reached Class B regional consolation first round)

Red Oak: 18-11 (reached Class A area playoff first round)

Keota: 12-14 (reached Class A regional consolation final)

McCurtain: 16-13 (reached Class B regional consolation semifinal)

Kinta: 20-8 (ranked 12th in Class B, reached area playoff first round)