2019 Connors State College June Showcase Schedule

Tonight

At Connors State College in Warner

Sportsman AAA vs. Three Rivers, 8 p.m.

Friday

At Warner High School

Sportsman AAA vs. Dallas Tigers, 4:30 p.m.

At Hilldale High School in Muskogee

Okmulgee County vs. AA Jeano, 4:30 p.m.

Okmulgee County vs. Branditos, 7 p.m.

At Connors State College

Three Rivers vs. Ardmore, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Hilldale High School in Muskogee

Sportsman AAA vs. Combat Elite, 9 a.m.

Three Rivers vs. Combat Elite, 2 p.m.

At Checotah

Okmulgee County vs. EAP, 11:30 a.m.

Sportsman AAA vs. Ardmore, 4:30 p.m.

At Connors State College

Three Rivers vs. Dallas Tigers, 7 p.m.

At Warner High School

Okmulgee County vs. AA Cummings, 7 p.m.