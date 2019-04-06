2019 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament All-Tournament Team
Saturday, April 6, 2019
2019 Leflore County All-Tournament Team
Most Valuable Player — Clay Cross, Poteau.
Poteau — Bryson Myers, Carson Cheek, Christian Duncan, Mason Barcheers.
Whitesboro — Tucker LeMay, Ethan Adams, Corben Culley, Micah Gibson.
Wister — Matthew Holzhammer, Will Hammons, Braeden Cepeda.
Panama — Chance Timms, Connor Tackett, Tanner Thompson.
Leflore — Stetson Adams.
Spiro — Braden Riggs.
Cameron — Jalen Ward.
Pocola — Jadyn Riggs.
