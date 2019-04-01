2019 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Day 1 Scores/Day 2 Schedule
Monday, April 1, 2019
Opening-Round Scores
At Pocola
Panama 16, Bokoshe 0
Pocola 13, Arkoma 1
At Spiro
Cameron 10, Howe 2
Wister 10, Heavener 0
Spiro 21, Talihina 0
Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals
At Pocola
Poteau 3, Pocola 1
Panama 5, Leflore 2
At Spiro
Whitesboro 12, Cameron 0
Wister 8, Spiro 6
Day 2/Tuesday's Schedule
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
At Pocola
Poteau vs. Panama, 5 p.m.
Whitesboro vs. Wister, 7 p.m.
Loser's Bracket
Opening Round
At Pocola
Heavener vs. Talihina, 11 a.m.
Second Round
At Pocola
Howe vs. Pocola, 1 p.m.
Leflore vs. Heavener-Talihina winner, 3 p.m.
At Spiro
Arkoma vs. Cameron, 4 p.m.
Bokoshe vs. Spiro, 6 p.m.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
