2019 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Day 1 Scores/Day 2 Schedule

Opening-Round Scores

At Pocola

Panama 16, Bokoshe 0

Pocola 13, Arkoma 1

At Spiro

Cameron 10, Howe 2

Wister 10, Heavener 0

Spiro 21, Talihina 0

Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals

At Pocola

Poteau 3, Pocola 1

Panama 5, Leflore 2

At Spiro

Whitesboro 12, Cameron 0

Wister 8, Spiro 6

Day 2/Tuesday's Schedule

Winner's-Bracket Semifinals

At Pocola

Poteau vs. Panama, 5 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Wister, 7 p.m.

Loser's Bracket

Opening Round

At Pocola

Heavener vs. Talihina, 11 a.m.

Second Round

At Pocola

Howe vs. Pocola, 1 p.m.

Leflore vs. Heavener-Talihina winner, 3 p.m.

At Spiro

Arkoma vs. Cameron, 4 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. Spiro, 6 p.m.

