2019 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Day 2 Scores/Day 3 Schedule

At Pocola

Winner's-Bracket Semifinals

Poteau 13, Panama 4

Whitesboro 7, Wister 1

Loser's Bracket

Opening Round

Talihina 4, Heavener 3, Heavener eliminated.

Second Round

Leflore 13, Talihina 0, Talihina eliiminated.

Pocola 12, Howe 7, Howe eliminated.

At Spiro

Loser's Bracket

Second Round

Cameron 13, Arkoma 3, Arkoma eliminated.

Spiro 15, Bokoshe 0, Bokoshe eliminated.

Day 3 Schedule

At Pocola

Loser's Bracket

Third Round

Leflore vs. Pocola, noon.

Cameron vs. Spiro, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wister vs. Leflore-Pocola winner, 4 p.m.

Panama vs. Cameron-Spiro winner, 6 p.m.

