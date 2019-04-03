2019 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Day 3 Scores/Day 4 Schedule
Wednesday, April 3, 2019
At Pocola
Loser's-Bracket
Third Round
Leflore 6, Pocola 0, Pocola eliminated.
Spiro 3, Cameron 2, Cameron eliminated.
Quarterfinals
Wister 10, Leflore 2, Leflore eliminated.
Panama 10, Spiro 0, Spiro eliminated.
Day 4 Schedule
At Pocola
Loser's-Bracket Semifinal
Panama vs. Wister, 3 p.m.
Winner's-Bracket Final
Poteau vs. Whitesboro 5 p.m.
Loser's-Bracket Final
Panama-Wister winner vs. Poteau-Whitesboro loser, 7 p.m.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: