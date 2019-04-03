2019 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Day 3 Scores/Day 4 Schedule

At Pocola

Loser's-Bracket

Third Round

Leflore 6, Pocola 0, Pocola eliminated.

Spiro 3, Cameron 2, Cameron eliminated.

Quarterfinals

Wister 10, Leflore 2, Leflore eliminated.

Panama 10, Spiro 0, Spiro eliminated.

Day 4 Schedule

At Pocola

Loser's-Bracket Semifinal

Panama vs. Wister, 3 p.m.

Winner's-Bracket Final

Poteau vs. Whitesboro 5 p.m.

Loser's-Bracket Final

Panama-Wister winner vs. Poteau-Whitesboro loser, 7 p.m.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley