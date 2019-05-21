2019 LeFlore County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games Scores

Girls

South 47, North 44

Most Valuable Players — Jalei Oglesby (Howe), South; Shakyrah Gladness (Pocola), North

8th-Grade Free Throw Contest Winner — Annika Dill, Pansy Kidd Middle School.

Coach of the Year — Chris Brown, Howe.

Boys

North 78, South 69

Most Valuable Players — Tylor Perry (Spiro), North; Garrett Allen (Howe), South.

8th-Grade Free Throw Contest Winner — Kobe Wooten, Howe.

Slam-Dunk Contest Winner — Haydon Hall, Howe.

Coach of the Year — Dustin Gist, Spiro.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley