2019 LeFlore County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games Scores
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Girls
South 47, North 44
Most Valuable Players — Jalei Oglesby (Howe), South; Shakyrah Gladness (Pocola), North
8th-Grade Free Throw Contest Winner — Annika Dill, Pansy Kidd Middle School.
Coach of the Year — Chris Brown, Howe.
Boys
North 78, South 69
Most Valuable Players — Tylor Perry (Spiro), North; Garrett Allen (Howe), South.
8th-Grade Free Throw Contest Winner — Kobe Wooten, Howe.
Slam-Dunk Contest Winner — Haydon Hall, Howe.
Coach of the Year — Dustin Gist, Spiro.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: