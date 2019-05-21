2019 LeFlore County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games Scores

Front row, from left, is the North team — Shakyrah Gladness, Libby Sharp, Haleigh Stone, Hannah Baker, Madisen O'Neal, Trisha Walden, Dache' Benge and Whitley Tramel. Back row is the South team — Aubrey Powell, Kenzie Pope, Jalei Oglesby, Hailey Brown, Sierra Stowell, Kailee Daney, Shay Hill and Callee Jo Dunigan. PDN photo by David SeeleySouth team — Braxton Sullivan, Jarrett Gregory, Kyson Hardaway, Haydon Hall, Mick Brimfield, Garrett Allen, Christian Scott, Stetson Adams, Chayce Bingley, and Quincy and Atticus Pate. North team — James Southerland, Luis Yarberry, Connor Tackett, Dakota Lashley, Tylor Perry, Jaxson Rogers, Deontei Braggs, Presley Kindrix and Cade Weatherton. PDN photo by David SeTOP HONOREES — From left, Howe's Jalei Oglesby was the South team's Most Valuable Player, Howe girls coach Chris Brown was the Coach of the Year and Pocola's Shakyrah Gladness was the North MVP. PDN photo by David SeeleyINDIVIDUAL HONORS — From left, Howe's Garrett Allen was the South Most Valuable Player, Spiro boys coach Dustin Gist was the Coach of the Year and Spiro's Tylor Perry was the North MVP. PDN photo by David SeeleyDILL-Y, DILL-Y — Pansy Kidd Middle School eighth-grader Annika Dill won the Girls' 8th-Grade Free Throw Shooting Contest. PDN photo by David SeeleyWONDERFUL WOOTEN — Howe's Kobe Wooten won the Boys' 8th-Grade Free Throw Shooting Contest. PDN photo by David SeeleyHALL OF FAME DUNKER — Howe's Haydon Hall won the Slam Dunk Contest. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Girls
South 47, North 44
Most Valuable Players — Jalei Oglesby (Howe), South; Shakyrah Gladness (Pocola), North
8th-Grade Free Throw Contest Winner — Annika Dill, Pansy Kidd Middle School.
Coach of the Year — Chris Brown, Howe.
Boys
North 78, South 69
Most Valuable Players — Tylor Perry (Spiro), North; Garrett Allen (Howe), South.
8th-Grade Free Throw Contest Winner — Kobe Wooten, Howe.
Slam-Dunk Contest Winner — Haydon Hall, Howe.
Coach of the Year — Dustin Gist, Spiro.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

Category: