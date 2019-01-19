2019 LeFlore County High School Tournament Brackets
Saturday, January 19, 2019
In the physical copy of the 2019 LeFlore County High School Tournament Guide, the girls bracket on Page 13 has two errors. Wednesday night’s consolation semifinal at 8:30 p.m. is at Carl Albert State College’s Mick Thompson Fieldhouse. The incorrect site is listed.
The consolation finals will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at Spiro. The incorrect time is listed.
However, these online brackets are correct.
The Poteau Daily News regrets the errors.
