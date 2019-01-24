2019 LeFlore County High School Tournament Day 3 Scores/Brackets Update

UP FOR GRABS! — Cameron's Michael Battice, left, and Wister's Matthew Holzhammer, center, battle for a loose ball as Cameron's Kole Hadley defends during Wednesday night's consolation semifinal game in the 87th LeFlore County Tournament at Carl Albert State College's Mick Thompson Fieldhouse. PDN photo by David SeeleySHOOT FOR TWO — Wister's Hailey Brown, left center, takes a jump shot over Panama's Aubrey Powell, center, as Panama's Lani Monks, far left, and Wister's Kate Hammons watch during Wednesday night's consolation semifinal game in the 87th LeFlore County Tournament at Carl Albert State College's Mick Thompson Fieldhouse. PDN photo by David Seeley
Thursday, January 24, 2019

